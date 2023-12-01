Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LXEO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.80.

Get Lexeo Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Lexeo Therapeutics

LXEO opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.39.

In other Lexeo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund Vi L.P. Omega purchased 454,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,157,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,733,853. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of HCM caused by TNNI3 mutations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.