Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Lexeo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of LXEO opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.39.

Get Lexeo Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lexeo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund Vi L.P. Omega bought 454,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,157,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,733,853. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of HCM caused by TNNI3 mutations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.