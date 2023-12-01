Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.
Lexeo Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of LXEO opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.39.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Lexeo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund Vi L.P. Omega bought 454,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,157,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,733,853. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
About Lexeo Therapeutics
Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of HCM caused by TNNI3 mutations.
Read More
