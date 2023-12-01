Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $117.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, September 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.89.

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN opened at $127.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. Lennar has a twelve month low of $84.45 and a twelve month high of $133.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In related news, Director Amy Banse bought 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse purchased 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,230.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,896. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lennar by 551.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 75,322.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 935,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,288,000 after purchasing an additional 934,746 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $61,173,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,486,000 after purchasing an additional 484,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $39,991,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

