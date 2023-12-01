Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lancaster Colony from $237.00 to $226.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $165.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.06. Lancaster Colony has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $461.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lancaster Colony will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 79.81%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

