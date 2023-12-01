KeyCorp Increases Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target to $600.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $551.91.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SNPS

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $543.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a PE ratio of 81.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $312.25 and a 1-year high of $564.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $492.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.39.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,253,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 120,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in Synopsys by 15,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Synopsys by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.