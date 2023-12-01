Kellanova (NYSE:K) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Kellanova from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays raised Kellanova from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Get Kellanova alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kellanova

Kellanova Stock Performance

Kellanova stock opened at $52.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $74.72. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.60.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 100.84%.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $4,061,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,398,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,922,005.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 778,000 shares of company stock valued at $42,211,168. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of K. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 902.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellanova in the second quarter worth $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 491.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Kellanova by 48.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kellanova in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.