Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $24.63 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Act Two Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 60.1% in the second quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 97,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,056,000 after buying an additional 36,413 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 401,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 887,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.19.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $156.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.78 and a 200 day moving average of $159.77. The company has a market capitalization of $376.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

