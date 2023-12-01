Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $14.09 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $196.47 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $219.96. The company has a market cap of $129.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.