iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Stake Lessened by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors cut its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYE opened at $44.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $49.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.83.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.