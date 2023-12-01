Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $342.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $310.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $358.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $287.06 and a 200 day moving average of $305.71.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $56,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $15,275,529 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,104,833,000 after acquiring an additional 643,048,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,619,000 after buying an additional 847,651 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

