Insider Buying: RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Major Shareholder Purchases 24,342 Shares of Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 24,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.84 per share, with a total value of $215,183.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,971,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,268,042.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of RMAX opened at $9.21 on Friday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.54.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $81.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.45 million. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a positive return on equity of 792.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 128.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in RE/MAX by 115.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in RE/MAX by 202.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in RE/MAX in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RMAX. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of RE/MAX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet downgraded RE/MAX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

