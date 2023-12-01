ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IMGN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.26 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.19.

IMGN stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -94.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $29.44.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $113.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $3,356,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,004 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $2,764,857.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $3,356,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 868,027 shares of company stock valued at $13,309,605. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 414.7% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

