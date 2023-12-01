Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Hormel Foods updated its FY24 guidance to $1.51-1.65 EPS.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE HRL opened at $30.59 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.61.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly purchased 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $54,161.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,161.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,321.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hormel Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 10.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

