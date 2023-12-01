Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Research Coverage Started at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

HXL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Hexcel from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.77.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Hexcel

Hexcel Stock Up 2.4 %

Hexcel stock opened at $69.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $55.59 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.70.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.06 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 9.14%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hexcel will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Hexcel by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.