Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Short Interest Update

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,161,800 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 1,729,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 52.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on CDDRF shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Headwater Exploration
Headwater Exploration Stock Down 0.5 %
Headwater Exploration Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0739 per share. This is an increase from Headwater Exploration’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th.
About Headwater Exploration
Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.
