Head-To-Head Review: TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) and New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) and TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares New Concept Energy and TotalEnergies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Concept Energy 16.86% 0.63% 0.62% TotalEnergies 8.10% 21.81% 8.74%

Risk and Volatility

New Concept Energy has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TotalEnergies has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Concept Energy $210,000.00 N/A $180,000.00 $0.02 53.03 TotalEnergies $228.13 billion 0.73 $20.53 billion $7.84 8.68

This table compares New Concept Energy and TotalEnergies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TotalEnergies has higher revenue and earnings than New Concept Energy. TotalEnergies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Concept Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for New Concept Energy and TotalEnergies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Concept Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A TotalEnergies 0 7 3 0 2.30

TotalEnergies has a consensus target price of $59.33, suggesting a potential downside of 12.82%. Given TotalEnergies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TotalEnergies is more favorable than New Concept Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.5% of TotalEnergies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of New Concept Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TotalEnergies beats New Concept Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Concept Energy

(Get Free Report)

New Concept Energy, Inc. engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc. in May 2008. New Concept Energy, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in integrated gas, including liquified natural gas (LNG), and low carbon electricity businesses; and upstream and midstream LNG activities. Its Exploration & Production segment offers carbon storage and nature-based solutions. The Refining & Chemicals segment provides refining, petrochemicals, and specialty chemicals; and supply and trading of oil, and marine shipping services. Its Marketing & Services segment engages in the supply and marketing of petroleum products. TotalEnergies SE was formerly known as TOTAL SE and changed its name to TotalEnergies SE in June 2021. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.