Head to Head Analysis: Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) and Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) and Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.4% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Bitdeer Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II and Bitdeer Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II N/A -48.25% 4.07% Bitdeer Technologies Group N/A -8.09% -4.01%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II N/A N/A $25.70 million N/A N/A Bitdeer Technologies Group N/A N/A -$3.92 million ($0.45) -10.00

This table compares Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II and Bitdeer Technologies Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II and Bitdeer Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II 0 0 0 0 N/A Bitdeer Technologies Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bitdeer Technologies Group has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 344.44%. Given Bitdeer Technologies Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bitdeer Technologies Group is more favorable than Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II.

Volatility & Risk

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitdeer Technologies Group has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bitdeer Technologies Group beats Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in December 2020. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations. It has mining datacenters deployed in the United States and Norway. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

