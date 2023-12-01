Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.85

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 2000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.
Harbour Energy Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06.
About Harbour Energy
Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Harbour Energy
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- These biotechs targeting multiple neurodegenerative diseases
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Does the bell-ringing ceremony at Nasdaq move the needle?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Kroger shares are begging to be bought
Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.