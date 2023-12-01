Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

HAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAL

Halliburton Trading Down 0.8 %

HAL opened at $37.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.30. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $643,986.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,715 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Halliburton by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,774,308,000 after buying an additional 36,640,866 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Halliburton by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,628,480 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $779,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Halliburton by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815,373 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halliburton

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.