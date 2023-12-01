H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on H World Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

H World Group Price Performance

H World Group Dividend Announcement

H World Group stock opened at $36.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.01. H World Group has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $53.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.06.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H World Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its position in shares of H World Group by 993.0% during the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 3,357,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,373 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in H World Group during the first quarter worth approximately $105,356,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in H World Group during the second quarter worth approximately $77,115,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in H World Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,235,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in H World Group during the third quarter worth approximately $72,809,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

