Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $74.75

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.75 and last traded at $74.12, with a volume of 10872 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.65.

Givaudan Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.34.

About Givaudan

(Get Free Report)

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.