Genus Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HD traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $314.55. The company had a trading volume of 193,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,817. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $313.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $347.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.82.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $341.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HD

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.