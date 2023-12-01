Genus Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 892.9% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS opened at $151.34 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.08.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

