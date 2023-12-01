Genus Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,065,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,191,000 after acquiring an additional 49,744 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 28.2% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 166,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,230,000 after purchasing an additional 36,665 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 124.4% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 420,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,442,000 after purchasing an additional 233,145 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 68.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,896,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in LPL Financial by 4,108.4% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 32,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 31,265 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total value of $2,499,604.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,689.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,039 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

LPLA traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.07. 49,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $179.00 and a one year high of $257.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.14. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 60.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPLA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LPL Financial

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.