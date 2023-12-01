Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $6.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $15.00. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Wedbush downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRLN opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRLN. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $565,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 236,312 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 46.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies. It develops FLT180a for the treatment of hemophilia B.; FLT201 for the treatment of Type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT190 for the treatment of Fabry disease.

