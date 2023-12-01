Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Foot Locker updated its Q4 guidance to $0.26-0.36 EPS.

Foot Locker Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Foot Locker news, CEO Mary N. Dillon purchased 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.17 per share, with a total value of $100,116.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,649 shares in the company, valued at $502,382.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Foot Locker by 200.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,641 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1,548.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on FL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Foot Locker to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.32.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

