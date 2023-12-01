Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Foot Locker updated its Q4 guidance to $0.26-0.36 EPS.
Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.26.
In other Foot Locker news, CEO Mary N. Dillon purchased 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.17 per share, with a total value of $100,116.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,649 shares in the company, valued at $502,382.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on FL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Foot Locker to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.32.
Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.
