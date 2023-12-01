FLC Capital Advisors Takes $202,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $72.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.05. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

