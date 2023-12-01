Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.64-3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32-1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Five Below from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $218.52.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $188.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.24. Five Below has a one year low of $144.57 and a one year high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson purchased 3,100 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $161.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,094,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Five Below by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 610,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,151,000 after acquiring an additional 14,262 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Five Below by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 245.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

