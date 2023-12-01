Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Announces Earnings Results

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Five Below updated its Q4 guidance to $3.64-3.80 EPS.

Five Below Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $188.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. Five Below has a 1-year low of $144.57 and a 1-year high of $220.19.

In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $161.50 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 99,656 shares in the company, valued at $16,094,444. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.52.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

