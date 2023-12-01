Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EXPE. Melius initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Expedia Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $136.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $138.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Expedia Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $59,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Expedia Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Expedia Group by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

