Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 707,900 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the October 31st total of 568,300 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 173,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Excelerate Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Excelerate Energy stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Excelerate Energy has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $275.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Excelerate Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,067,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on EE. Capital One Financial began coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Excelerate Energy

About Excelerate Energy

(Get Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.