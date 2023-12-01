Evercore ISI Downgrades Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) to In-Line

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised Empire State Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.65.

NYSE ESRT opened at $8.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 252.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,307 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,268,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 711.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,416,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after buying an additional 1,241,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 15.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,256,000 after buying an additional 974,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 247.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,336,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after buying an additional 951,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

