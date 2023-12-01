Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BWS Financial

BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Eventbrite’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EB. TheStreet raised shares of Eventbrite from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Eventbrite

Eventbrite Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE EB opened at $7.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.37 million, a PE ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Eventbrite has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.08.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.06 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. Equities analysts expect that Eventbrite will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eventbrite

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 217.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 126.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 57.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 13.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite

(Get Free Report)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.