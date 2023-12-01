Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet cut Euronet Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $87.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.35. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $73.84 and a 52 week high of $121.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 92.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 71.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

