Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 29,612 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.22% of Equifax worth $64,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 273.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 118.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 94.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equifax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.19.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of Equifax stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,445. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $240.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,704.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

