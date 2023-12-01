Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $19,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 471.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.5 %

EMCOR Group stock opened at $212.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.68. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.89 and a twelve month high of $227.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.