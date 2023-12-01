Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 205.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,529 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $14,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 103.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $99.53 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.26.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

