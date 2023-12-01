Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 4,066 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $32,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLK opened at $751.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $781.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $659.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $681.69.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.08.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

