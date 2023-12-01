Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 2,988 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,276,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $14,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,989,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,057,000 after acquiring an additional 136,337 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Macerich by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,909,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,643,000 after purchasing an additional 224,394 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,390,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,742,000 after buying an additional 230,834 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,709,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,120,000 after buying an additional 12,992,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Macerich by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,472,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,810,000 after buying an additional 129,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $11.46 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.63 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -43.87%.

MAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

