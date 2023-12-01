Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,358 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $25,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

Shares of JCI opened at $52.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.02. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

