Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of United Therapeutics worth $31,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 198.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $85,163.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,535.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total transaction of $1,333,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,131,931.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $85,163.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,535.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,383 shares of company stock worth $6,806,244 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $240.00 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.44 and a fifty-two week high of $283.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.65.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.28. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 40.82%. The firm had revenue of $609.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

