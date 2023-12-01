Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,472 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Curtiss-Wright worth $26,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,009,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after acquiring an additional 680,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $67,673,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,418,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,957,000 after purchasing an additional 341,470 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 556,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,197,000 after purchasing an additional 305,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CW opened at $213.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.19. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $156.76 and a 1 year high of $216.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $724.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.88 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.98%.

CW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $227.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.25.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

