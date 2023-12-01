ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.99

Shares of ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.99 and last traded at $27.19, with a volume of 52724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.71.

Several brokerages have commented on XNGSY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ENN Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average is $39.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.2781 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

