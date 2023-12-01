ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Price Performance

ENG stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. ENGlobal has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Trading of ENGlobal

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 31.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 62,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

