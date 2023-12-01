EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $19,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 471.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $212.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.89 and a fifty-two week high of $227.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.68.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

