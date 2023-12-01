Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EW. Leerink Partnrs reissued a market perform rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.78.

EW stock opened at $67.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.32.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $2,226,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,307.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $2,226,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,307.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $646,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,876.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,040 shares of company stock worth $12,045,513. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,626,220,000 after buying an additional 758,547,908 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $658,390,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% during the third quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,801 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

