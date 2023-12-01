Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Cut to “Underperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $57.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.78.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW stock opened at $67.71 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $94.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.06 and its 200-day moving average is $78.32.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $646,595.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $331,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,766.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $646,595.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,876.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,040 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,513. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,626,220,000 after acquiring an additional 758,547,908 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $658,390,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,173,000 after buying an additional 2,860,000 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after buying an additional 2,017,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

