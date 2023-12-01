Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Posts Earnings Results

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.91 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

DCI stock opened at $60.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,072,000 after acquiring an additional 97,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Donaldson by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,900,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,203,000 after purchasing an additional 132,979 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 2.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,440,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,843,000 after buying an additional 113,591 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 3.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,883,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,274,000 after buying an additional 93,338 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DCI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

