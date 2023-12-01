Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DIST) Short Interest Down 22.2% in November

Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DIST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIST. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Distoken Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Distoken Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Distoken Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Distoken Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Distoken Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $447,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Distoken Acquisition alerts:

Distoken Acquisition Price Performance

DIST opened at $10.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44. Distoken Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $11.17.

About Distoken Acquisition

Distoken Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focus on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry that operates in Asia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Distoken Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distoken Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.