Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Devon Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Devon Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.82.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DVN

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $44.95 on Monday. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.62.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,953,000 after acquiring an additional 84,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,194 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,470,996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $404,067,000 after acquiring an additional 411,777 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,429,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $402,095,000 after acquiring an additional 402,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,321,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $421,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,951 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.